Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball recruits have coach eager for opening tip

Anderson helped Eureka go 80-15 the past three years. The Hornets finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament her sophomore season. Smith said Anderson reminded her of IWU junior-to-be Catie Eck.

"We love her length," Smith said. "She's been working really hard already during the quarantine. All of them are. We've been putting workouts on Facebook for them to do. All of those freshmen have responded so quickly with the stuff we have given them."

In a class loaded with versatility, Smith ranked Anderson among the most versatile. The speedy Tarver, Smith said, is reminiscent of three-time IWU defensive player of the year Crystal Dye (2004-08).

"She has me really excited about her defensive strengths," Smith said. "I think she's going to help us out a ton."

Smith said she expects immediate contributions from Chanthaboury, who made a school record seven 3-pointers in a single game.

"She's got a physical toughness that is so impressive," Smith said of the IBCA third team all-stater. "She's really heady about the game. The way she sees the floor from the point guard position is really impressive."