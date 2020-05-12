Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball recruits have coach eager for opening tip

BLOOMINGTON — Teamwork has done wonders for the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball program during Mia Smith's 22 years as coach.
She credits a similar level of teamwork between her coaching staff, the IWU admissions staff and financial aid office for helping land a stellar recruiting class for next season.
"I'm so excited about this group," said Smith, whose seven recruits bring size, 3-point marksmanship, defensive prowess and pinpoint passing to a program that went 20-9 last season. The Titans reached the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, where they scared No. 1 Hope before losing, 72-69.
"I really like all of their personalities. I like how they have already become Titan family (members). We've done some Zoom meetings with them. They are just ready to go. They could all step on the floor and contribute."
Smith, who loses only Sydney Shanks to graduation from last season's roster, said most of her recruiting was completed before the coronavirus pandemic complicated matters.
A week ago our lone senior graduated. Thank you Sydney for everything you’ve done for IWU and our program. #TGOE pic.twitter.com/XSFVhXxLju— Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) May 11, 2020
"We were really successful early," she said. "I've got to credit my assistants and our admissions people, the financial aid people that we were working with ... it all seemed to work so much easier this year.
"We found the kids we wanted to go get and we went and got them. It's still a lot of work, but the success rate was really high for the amount of work we put in."
Smith's long tradition of mining the Pantagraph area for talent continues with the addition of two-time All-Area first team star Natalie Anderson of Eureka. The 6-foot forward from Goodfield averaged 12.1 points and made 51 3-pointers for the 24-7 Hornets last season.
Other recruits are 6-4 Emily Kleffman of Tinley Park (10.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg), 5-10 Taylor Tarver of Oswego (6.0 ppg), 5-6 Kathleen Stanley of Shawnee Mission East, Kansas (12.0 ppg), 5-5 Launi Chanthaboury of St. Charles North (12.7 ppg), 5-11 Emma Kornak of Geneva (10.8 ppg) and 5-10 Macey Lottmann of Town and Country (Mo.) Westminster Christian Academy (7.0 ppg).
"They are going to make practice competitive," Smith said. "That was one thing we felt we really needed to improve for next year and we've done that."
Anderson helped Eureka go 80-15 the past three years. The Hornets finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament her sophomore season. Smith said Anderson reminded her of IWU junior-to-be Catie Eck.
"We love her length," Smith said. "She's been working really hard already during the quarantine. All of them are. We've been putting workouts on Facebook for them to do. All of those freshmen have responded so quickly with the stuff we have given them."
In a class loaded with versatility, Smith ranked Anderson among the most versatile. The speedy Tarver, Smith said, is reminiscent of three-time IWU defensive player of the year Crystal Dye (2004-08).
"She has me really excited about her defensive strengths," Smith said. "I think she's going to help us out a ton."
Smith said she expects immediate contributions from Chanthaboury, who made a school record seven 3-pointers in a single game.
"She's got a physical toughness that is so impressive," Smith said of the IBCA third team all-stater. "She's really heady about the game. The way she sees the floor from the point guard position is really impressive."
Stanley, the sister of former IWU national swimming champion Meg Stanley, has 3-point range and fine passing skills. Smith once saw the Leawood, Kansas native sink six straight 3-pointers in a summer game.
Kornak's familiarity with Bloomington-Normal got a boost in 2018 as a sophomore reserve on Geneva's 31-3 squad which won the Class 4A state title at Redbird Arena.
"I'm really excited about her strength," Smith said. "She's going to provide the down-low, in-the-bunker stuff. She's a great rebounder, really good around the basket and can keep people out of the lane."
The 6-4 Kleffman is among the tallest players ever recruited by Smith, who is excited to have a roster with three players at 6-1 or taller. Others are 6-1 senior-to-be Riley Brovelli and 6-2 sophomore-to-be Hannah Smith. Teammates won't want to face Lottmann of Chesterfield, Mo., in a game of H-O-R-S-E because of her deep shooting range.
Smith said most of her recruiting time is usually spent on seniors until the end of February.
"We're already on the juniors," she said. "Each year we become a little bit more involved with juniors."
PHOTOS: 2020 Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball recruiting class
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!