Ionescu headlines AP All-America women's basketball team

Hebard was on the receiving end of many of those passes and averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds to help the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournament.

"I'm happy for Ruthy. Sometimes she gets overlooked. She's so darn good and important to what we do," Graves said. "Not that she played in the shadows so to speak, but she wasn't on top of everyone's mind."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon teammate Satou Sabally made the second team, giving the second-ranked Ducks three of the top 10 players in the country.

"I would say that's pretty good. I wouldn't expect three. There are a lot of really good players," coach Kelly Graves said. "That's really neat. I think that's really cool."

Cox earned first-team honors for the first-time. The senior post averaged 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while blocking nearly 2.7 shots a game. She only played in 22 of the Lady Bears 30 games because of a stress reaction in her foot early in the season.

"She is so deserving," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "Just her presence on the floor made us better whether she scored a point or not. Her presence brought an air of confidence to our basketball team."