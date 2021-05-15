Kindred: For ISU women’s athletic pioneers, Kinzy hiring feels like a win

“I felt like we lived in a changing culture … in our society, in athletics and in our universities,” Herman said. “I do believe there has been a glass ceiling, so it’s nice to see it cracked once in a while.

“I have to be proud of Illinois State and proud of the people on the search committee and the Board of Trustees who are embracing a woman and believing women can lead.”

Kinzy follows the retiring Larry Dietz and Al Bowman before him … “two really good presidents,” Herman called them. Her hope is Kinzy can build on their success and “bring her new ideas.”

“Let’s embrace her because she’s a leader, not just because she’s a woman,” Herman said. “I’m really glad for her that she has the opportunity to rise and be the leader she wants to be in education.”

When Kamala Harris became the country’s first female Vice President in November, she said she may be the first, but won’t be the last.

Hutchison and Herman are hopeful that is true for Kinzy and ISU.

“It’s time that gender becomes a non-issue,” Hutchison said. “It will be nice when we reach the point where a female gets a position like this and it’s not unusual.”

Indeed.