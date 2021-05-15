Kindred: For ISU women’s athletic pioneers, Kinzy hiring feels like a win

There was reason for hope. Women’s athletic teams had emerged from Illinois State’s women’s physical education department in the late 1960s, early ‘70s. They were playing games, competing for championships.
They also had to share uniforms and travel in station wagons. They had to fight for every nickel from the university. Still, it was progress at a time girls athletics consisted of “play days” on the high school level.
That said, “hope” had its limits. Could a female become university president? Was it even a consideration among the women playing and coaching on ISU’s teams?
“Gosh, no way,” said Jill Hutchison, a women’s coaching pioneer. “Just to think a female would be a department head back then was kind of unusual.”
Friday, it became reality. Illinois State presented Terri Goss Kinzy as its 20th president, the first female to fill the role.
Hutchison is retired and a member of the Missouri Valley Conference and Women’s Basketball halls of fame. She posted the last of her 428 victories as ISU women’s basketball coach in 1999.
Friday felt like No. 429.
“I think it really speaks to the times,” Hutchison said of Kinzy’s hiring. “If you go back and look at Title IX, it was initially designed to give women more opportunities in higher education … in teaching positions and administrative positions. It’s coming to fruition when you see women like this reaching the pinnacle of the presidency.
“It’s nice to see that it’s made a difference. It will be 50 years next year (since Title IX passed), so it’s a big deal.”
It could be argued it is overdue at a school with ISU’s history in women’s athletics. The 1969 softball team placed second in the first Women’s College World Series. In 1972, Hutchison was ISU’s coach and the tournament director when the first Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national tournament was played at Horton Field House.
Laurie Mabry led ISU’s women’s athletic department at the time and was fearless in lobbying for resources for her teams. It meant going head-to-head against the then-separate men’s athletic department for funds and the disparity was significant.
Mabry died in 2015, but her legacy and impact are represented by a banner in her name at Redbird Arena. She would have been smiling Friday.
Kinzy’s hiring was an unexpected birthday present for Linda Herman, a former coach and administrator who served as ISU’s interim athletic director four times.
Herman is a Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer for her work as volleyball coach and an administrator. She also is in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Her ISU journey began during those fledgling years when money was tight and respect was difficult to earn.
“I felt like we lived in a changing culture … in our society, in athletics and in our universities,” Herman said. “I do believe there has been a glass ceiling, so it’s nice to see it cracked once in a while.
“I have to be proud of Illinois State and proud of the people on the search committee and the Board of Trustees who are embracing a woman and believing women can lead.”
Kinzy follows the retiring Larry Dietz and Al Bowman before him … “two really good presidents,” Herman called them. Her hope is Kinzy can build on their success and “bring her new ideas.”
“Let’s embrace her because she’s a leader, not just because she’s a woman,” Herman said. “I’m really glad for her that she has the opportunity to rise and be the leader she wants to be in education.”
When Kamala Harris became the country’s first female Vice President in November, she said she may be the first, but won’t be the last.
Hutchison and Herman are hopeful that is true for Kinzy and ISU.
“It’s time that gender becomes a non-issue,” Hutchison said. “It will be nice when we reach the point where a female gets a position like this and it’s not unusual.”
Indeed.
Friday was a step closer.
