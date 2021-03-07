NC State and South Carolina win ACC and SEC titles

Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help No. 3 North Carolina State beat fifth-ranked Louisville 58-56 in Sunday's championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

Perez's shot broke a tie game in a tense finish between two of the nation's top teams in which neither led by more than one point over the final 4 minutes. And it secured the Wolfpack's first back-to-back titles in program history.

On the winning play, Perez initially started to pass to teammate Elissa Cunane rolling into the lane, but had to pull the ball back when the pass wasn't there. Instead, she collected her feet and shook off six straight misses dating to the second quarter to bury the jumper for the second-seeded Wolfpack (20-2).

No. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA 67, No. 16 GEORGIA 62: Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter to beat Georgia and win its second straight SEC Tournament title — and sixth in the past seven years at Atlanta.

It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history with South Carolina's Dawn Staley and Georgia's Joni Taylor.