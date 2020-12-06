No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

AMES, Iowa — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Cooke shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 6-of-12 overall, helping South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.

"That's what offensive flow is," Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. "The ball should find who should shoot it. Any team that is in rhythm, it's a high possibility they're going to make shots."

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

"Basketball is a make-shot, miss-shot game," Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said. "And when you shoot it like (South Carolina) did and we shoot it how we shot it, you've got no chance."

South Carolina held a 44-30 lead at halftime and made nine of its first 13 shots in the third quarter to put the game away.