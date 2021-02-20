No. 1 UConn women clinch Big East title share, rout Xavier

CINCINNATI — Connecticut celebrated its return to No. 1 earlier this week. Now, the Huskies can celebrate another Big East championship.

A combination of UConn's 83-32 win over Xavier and a loss by DePaul on Saturday allowed the Huskies to clinch a share of the title in their first season back in the conference after seven in the America Athletic Conference. The Big East regular-season title was UConn's 19th.

"That's always the first order of business, no matter what league you're in," coach Geno Auriemma said. "You want to win the regular-season championship. This hasn't been a normal season. Not everybody is playing the same number of games. I don't know how they can give out a championship trophy this year."

Christyn Williams scored 22 points as the Huskies breezed to their eighth straight win.

"Going into the end of February and early March, we're obviously playing a little bit differently than earlier," Auriemma said. "Defensively, we're better. Offensively, we're in a better flow. Maintaining that isn't always the easiest thing to do."

Williams has scored at least 16 points in each of her last three games after going scoreless against Seton Hall on February 10.