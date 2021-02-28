UConn in line for top seed in women's NCAA Tournament

UConn, Stanford, Texas A&M and South Carolina would be the top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Sunday.

The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Sunday's games were factored into the reveal.

"It was a little easier now that we had one under our belts," NCAA women's basketball committee chair Nina King said. "We approached it knowing what we needed to look for. What did teams do to help themselves or hurt themselves relative to last top 16 reveal? We had something to work off this time."

The NCAA also announced the four region names: Alamo, Hemisfair, Mercado and River Walk. Those were chosen to honor the San Antonio region, which is hosting the entire tournament.

"The local organizing committee did the legwork for us," King said. "What are the recognizable names for San Antonio?"

The No. 1-ranked Huskies were projected as the top seed in the Alamo region. They would be joined by Arizona, Georgia and Arkansas. Stanford would be the top team in the River Walk region and would have Baylor, Louisville and Tennessee. Texas A&M leads the Mercado region with Maryland, UCLA and Kentucky.