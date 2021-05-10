USC hires Cavs' Lindsay Gottlieb as women's hoops coach

LOS ANGELES — Lindsay Gottlieb is returning to the Pac-12 as the head women's basketball coach at Southern California.

The school on Monday announced the hiring of Gottlieb, an assistant coach with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 43-year-old Gottlieb spent the past two seasons with the Cavs after a successful stint as the women's head coach at California, where she built the Golden Bears into a national power from 2011-19. Cal went 179-89 under Gottlieb and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances in her eight seasons in Berkeley, reaching the Bears' first Final Four in 2013.

After two years away, Gottlieb is headed back to the West Coast with a mandate to revitalize the Trojans, whose once-powerful program has underachieved for 15 years. The Trojans went 11-12 last season, finishing eighth in the Pac-12 under now-retired coach Mark Trakh.

"I am inspired by the incredible history of this program and excited about the opportunity to do special things with the young women I will have the privilege to coach," Gottlieb said in a statement.