Watch now: Eureka's Courtney Heffren will try to continue two-sport journey at ICC

EUREKA — Just when it seemed the coronavirus pandemic had Courtney Heffren cornered, she made like an elusive kick returner.
Back in her Eureka High School days, Heffren didn't have time for football as a three-sport star for four years before playing volleyball and basketball last school year for Illinois Central College.
When ICC moved its volleyball and basketball seasons to next spring, it seemed the sophomore would finally have to choose a sport.
"I'm still going to try and practice with both teams," revealed Heffren on Friday. "So we're just going to see how it goes. If it's too overwhelming, then obviously, I'll just play one."
Beginning Sept. 1, the volleyball team will be permitted 60 consecutive days for practice and scrimmages ending no later than Nov. 15. Volleyball practice continues Jan. 11 and a 21-match schedule can begin Jan. 29. The season ends with the April 15-17 national tournament.
A few ICC volleyball players met this summer to practice outdoors on grass.
PHOTOS: Eureka's Courtney Heffren
111316-blm-spt-1eureka
111316-blm-spt-2eureka
022418-blm-spt-6eureka
Courtney Heffren head shot 2019
051619-wcj-spt-eurektrack
EHS NAMES HORNET PRIDE WINNERS
012719-blm-spt-3countygirls
012519-blm-spt-5countygirls
012519-blm-spt-8countygirls
011019-wcj-spt-girlsbasketball
Sprint to the finish
052418-wcj-spt-track
050218-blm-spt-10county
042618-wcj-spt-eurekatrack
022518-blm-spt-2eureka
Bueker_Jolene 02.24.18.jpg
022418-blm-spt-6eureka
Courtney Heffren head shot
052017-blm-spt-12statetrack
060117-wcj-spt-eurekatrack
050417-wcj-spt-eurekatrackII
050317-blm-spt-4countytrack
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!