Watch now: Eureka's Courtney Heffren will try to continue two-sport journey at ICC

The 5-foot-7 Heffren was a high school sophomore when her mother coached the 35-4 Hornet volleyball team to the Class 2A state title. As a junior, Heffren helped Eureka's 28-5 basketball team place fourth in 2A . In track, where she won five medals during four state meet trips, the highlight was a 2A runner-up effort in the 3,200-meter relay in a school record 9:26.94 junior year.

Asked to pinpoint her favorite prep memory, Heffren said, "I would say a mixture of all of those experiences were really what I'm most proud of."

As a sprinter with impressive lifetime bests of 12.72 seconds in the 100, 26.10 in the 200 and 58.76 in the 400, Heffren should also take pride in providing a 2.21.3 split to her school record 3,200 relay.

"It's such a long race, you really can't think about it," said Heffren, who admits she thought too much about the 400. "Freshman year, I was a nervous wreck every race."

Heffren says she was able to avoid burnout by celebrating the absence of boredom.