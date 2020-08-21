 Skip to main content
Watch now: Eureka's Courtney Heffren will try to continue two-sport journey at ICC
Watch now: Eureka's Courtney Heffren will try to continue two-sport journey at ICC

EUREKA — Just when it seemed the coronavirus pandemic had Courtney Heffren cornered, she made like an elusive kick returner.

Back in her Eureka High School days, Heffren didn't have time for football as a three-sport star for four years before playing volleyball and basketball last school year for Illinois Central College.

When ICC moved its volleyball and basketball seasons to next spring, it seemed the sophomore would finally have to choose a sport.

"I'm still going to try and practice with both teams," revealed Heffren on Friday. "So we're just going to see how it goes. If it's too overwhelming, then obviously, I'll just play one."

Heffren hopes as few volleyball matches and basketball games are scheduled on the same day as possible.

Beginning Sept. 1, the volleyball team will be permitted 60 consecutive days for practice and scrimmages ending no later than Nov. 15. Volleyball practice continues Jan. 11 and a 21-match schedule can begin Jan. 29. The season ends with the April 15-17 national tournament.

Women's basketball can have 60 straight days of practice and scrimmages between Sept. 15 and Dec. 15. Basketball practice resumes Jan. 11 and a 22-game schedule can begin Jan. 22. The season-ending national tournament starts on April 19. 
The ICC volleyball coach happens to be Heffren's mother, Tracy, who guided the 34-13 Cougars to an eighth-place national finish last season. Her daughter then helped the ICC basketball team go 25-7, starting the final 13 games at off-guard while averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds and shooting a team best 50.7% from the field.
 
The 5-foot-7 Heffren was a high school sophomore when her mother coached the 35-4 Hornet volleyball team to the Class 2A state title.
 
As a junior, Heffren helped Eureka's 28-5 basketball team place fourth in 2A. In track, where she won five medals during four state meet trips, the highlight was a 2A runner-up effort in the 3,200-meter relay in a school record 9:26.94 junior year.
 
Asked to pinpoint her favorite prep memory, Heffren said, "I would say a mixture of all of those experiences were really what I'm most proud of."
 
As a sprinter with impressive lifetime bests of 12.72 seconds in the 100, 26.10 in the 200 and 58.76 in the 400, Heffren should also take pride in providing a 2.21.3 split to her school record 3,200 relay.
 
"It's such a long race, you really can't think about it," said Heffren, who admits she thought too much about the 400. "Freshman year, I was a nervous wreck every race."
 
Heffren says she was able to avoid burnout by celebrating the absence of boredom.
 
"I did so many sports, I wasn't focused on one the whole time," she said. "So I didn't get burned out on anything."
 
It also probably helped that Heffren didn't feel pressure from others.
 
"But I put pressure on myself," she said. "I feel like that made me perform better."
 
Heffren says her best friends all started out as teammates and became what she loves most about each sport.
 
"Everyone has different personalities," she said. "I just get to meet so many new people. We all stayed close throughout the years because we did so many sports together."

A few ICC volleyball players met this summer to practice outdoors on grass.

"That was fun," said Heffren, who has done most of her training alone. "That was the first time a lot of us had played in awhile. We've tried to be active by ourselves because we're not able to get in and work out together."
 
Heffren, who joined a rec volleyball team in second grade, began playing organized basketball in kindergarten. Those sports helped her shine in track.
 
"When I was in shape, I felt good," she said. "At the beginning of track season it was a bit tough. When you are in shape, everything is so much easier."
 
During the summers before high school seasons, Heffren spent June training for volleyball and basketball. Tuesdays and Thursdays were devoted to volleyball while Mondays and Wednesdays were reserved for basketball. July was spent with a travel basketball team.
 
"I like being active all the time," Heffren said. "These past few months have been really weird because I haven't been doing anything."
 
Heffren's next projects are to choose a major and a four-year college to continue her educational and athletic careers.
 
"I'm still taking different classes to figure out what I want to pursue," she said. "So that's kind of my goal this first semester."
 
Heffren admits choosing her next school won't be easy while playing two sports next spring.
 
"I really don't know how that's going to go," said Heffren, who hasn't been cornered yet.

PHOTOS: Eureka's Courtney Heffren 

 
+8 
Courtney Heffren head shot 2019

Heffren

Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer



