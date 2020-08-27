Watch now: Former University High basketball player Destiny Ramsey hired as assistant coach at the University of Illinois Springfield

"It was me stepping into the confidence that I should have had in high school," Ramsey said. "I guess I just needed to get to that next level to really step into who I really was."

In two seasons at UIS, Ramsey twice earned all-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors while averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. She captained the 2017-18 team which won a program-record 13 games.

"She was a great player for UIS and wants to give back to the program in any way she can," Thousand said. "Destiny is also connected to our alumni and will help develop great partnerships for our team."

Under the tutelage of her father, former Columbia College (Mo.) player Henry Ramsey, basketball got in Ramsey's blood at age 6 and never left.

"I love the game itself," she said. "I love how the people you play with you grow to be friends with for life. There are people I will always be in contact with just because of basketball.

"I think you learn a lot through the sport. You learn teamwork. You learn time management. You learn how to do different things as an athlete and a student that a lot of people don't know how to do."

As a coach, Ramsey hopes to share that knowledge.