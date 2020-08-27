Watch now: Former University High basketball player Destiny Ramsey hired as assistant coach at the University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — When plotting one's future, it doesn't hurt to have a Plan B in case Plan A doesn't pan out.
Destiny Ramsey, to her credit, also has a Plan C, but every potential dream job she is contemplating includes coaching basketball, too.
The former University High School player's current multi-tasking situation finds her as the new paid assistant coach for the women's team at her alma mater, the University of Illinois Springfield, where she will also be pursuing a master's degree in business administration and a certificate in human resource management while working remotely part-time for the Chris Mizell State Farm Agency in Bloomington.
"I don't know life without being busy," said Ramsey, who hasn't pinpointed exactly what she wants to do.
"I'll either be a State Farm agent and coach, a real estate agency owner and coach or a credit repair owner and coach. Regardless, I want to have my own business that runs itself when I'm not there and also be able to give back to the game that's been a part of my life so long."
Ramsey's new coaching job is on the staff of third-year UIS head coach Casey Thousand, whose program went 9-19 last season. Ramsey spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant working with post players at Illinois Central College, which went 57-10 with her help and reached the 2019 national tournament.
"It's an honor," Ramsey said of her new assignment.
Ramsey also gave back at ICC, where she played for two years after graduating from U High in 2014. Her playing days with the Cougars saw her make giant strides compared to her production with the Pioneers with whom her scoring average never exceeded single digits.
"I feel like I was night and day different between high school and college," said Ramsey, who was a two-time All-American at ICC, averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a 6-foot forward.
"I was more of a role player in high school. I just did my part when I was in the game. In college, that's when I feel I broke out of my shell a lot."
Ramsey's U High teams were led by DePaul-bound Chante Stonewall, who is two years younger.
"She was such an incredible athlete," Ramsey said. "She was really somebody I enjoyed playing next to. I didn't have to do a lot in order for our team to be successful."
Ramsey became a leader at ICC, which reached the NJCAA Division II National Tournament final with her in 2015-16.
"It was me stepping into the confidence that I should have had in high school," Ramsey said. "I guess I just needed to get to that next level to really step into who I really was."
In two seasons at UIS, Ramsey twice earned all-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors while averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. She captained the 2017-18 team which won a program-record 13 games.
"She was a great player for UIS and wants to give back to the program in any way she can," Thousand said. "Destiny is also connected to our alumni and will help develop great partnerships for our team."
Under the tutelage of her father, former Columbia College (Mo.) player Henry Ramsey, basketball got in Ramsey's blood at age 6 and never left.
"I love the game itself," she said. "I love how the people you play with you grow to be friends with for life. There are people I will always be in contact with just because of basketball.
"I think you learn a lot through the sport. You learn teamwork. You learn time management. You learn how to do different things as an athlete and a student that a lot of people don't know how to do."
As a coach, Ramsey hopes to share that knowledge.
"I think the biggest thing I enjoy is being able to mentor and lead the girls outside of the sport," she said. "Leading them in the sport is great because I played it, but being able to be a life mentor for them as well is something that I truly take pride in, just being able to show them they can do anything they put their mind to."
Ramsey's duties at UIS will include training post players and making travel arrangements for the team. Her new boss has been fun to work with.
"She's awesome," Ramsey said of Thousand. "I really enjoy her charismatic personality. She's super bubbly, a positive light for sure. She's someone you can learn a lot from, which I've already seen.
"She's also someone you can have fun with. It's not always work, work, work. I enjoy being able to walk into work knowing I'm going to have a boss who cares."
Thousand likes up-tempo basketball that's played under control.
"We like to recruit taller players who can be miss-match problems and play the tempo that we want in comparison to other teams' tempos," Ramsey said. "We do like fast breaks if we can get them, but we want a controlled offense otherwise."
Due to the pandemic, the Prairie Stars have yet to announce a schedule for their next season, but they will begin preseason practice on Sept. 1. COVID-19 has made recruiting tricky.
"We can do some recruiting," Ramsey said. "It will be mainly online though.There are AAU tournaments being broadcast.
"We've only been in the NCAA for 10 years now so we have some ground to make up, but I think we're well on our way."
