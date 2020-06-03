Watch now: Jaylynn Stewart deals with pandemic ahead of first season as Eureka College women's basketball coach

EUREKA — Failing due to a lack of effort or due diligence is lamentable in any endeavor.
Jaylynn Stewart, the new women's basketball head coach at Eureka College, is doing her best to eliminate the above as possibilities for her Red Devils.
Step one for Stewart — before she was even hired — was to watch film of every shot the program's three returning players took during last season's 13-12 campaign "just to get a feel as to who they are and the way they play because they are returning," she said. "I want them to be a big part of what I am going to do. I'm very well acquainted with their games."
Continued attention to such details should serve Stewart well as she tries to install her system during a pandemic.
"I have not seen anybody in person," said Stewart, who was hired in mid-April before she could meet the returnees or recruits. "I think the biggest difficulty is just trying to build a relationship without being able to meet them.
"It's been a little crazy the past couple months. I think we're all trying to navigate through it. It's a weird time, but we're all in it together."
Stewart's career plans coalesced when her fifth year as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III LaRoche University in Pittsburgh ended just as Amos Arbogast's three-year, 45-31 run at Eureka College ended.
"I was really in the middle of deciding whether I wanted to stay at LaRoche or not," said Stewart, who helped the Redhawks go 94-40. "I loved it there. I loved working under (head coach Kamela Gissendanner). I loved the girls.
"I was just in the crossroads of 'I kind of feel I'm ready to take over my own program.' I saw that Eureka opened up. It was really kind of instant. I was like, 'If I'm gonna leave, this is where I'm gonna go to and coach my alma mater.'"
Born in Decatur 28 years ago, the 5-foot-10 Stewart was a two-time all-stater at Taylorville High School, which she helped win back-to-back Central State Eight Conference titles.
Then came 26 games over 2½ seasons at Illinois State before she transferred to Eureka College, which won back-to-back St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference crowns with her on the roster.
Taren Martin, the Red Devils' coach at that time, helped Stewart through some growing pains.
"I was just trying to find my way," Stewart remembered. "She lifted me up and loved me unconditionally, taught me everything I really needed to know to be successful and really helped me out as far as being a better basketball player, a better student and a better person. I'm not here today without going to Eureka and getting to play for her."
Martin influenced Stewart's coaching philosophy as have former ISU coaches Robin Pingeton and Randy Norton.
"I got to play for some great coaches even from like seventh and eighth grade," said Stewart, citing eighth grade coach Tonya Goodroe and former Taylorville High School coach Carey McVickers.
Stewart says Eureka College fans can expect plenty of 3-point attempts in an up-tempo offense where "positionless" players are free to create. Anyone can bring the ball up and anyone can post up.
"I love to run," Stewart added. "I love to get easy buckets. I'm not real big on play calling every possession. I want them to play and have that independence to do what they do. I want them to be able to think and play freely."
Stewart plans to announce the names of her recruits and assistant coaches when Eureka College gives her the green light.
"From the first minute I was hired, I was on the phone calling kids," Stewart said. "We had a lot of success getting commits for this upcoming year.
"It's a big class. We have some real talented incoming transfers and a couple freshmen who are really talented as well. I'm feeling pretty good about it. I would be shocked if we're not over .500, but you never know. You never know how it's going to mesh with a new coach."
The returnees include junior-to-be Olivia Falls of Bloomington, sophomore Whitney Bozarth out of Normal West and junior Marissa Murphy of Canton.
The 5-8 Falls averaged 15.4 points on 57.2% shooting along with 10.5 rebounds while Bozarth averaged 10.2 points and Murphy 6.5. Returning from a knee injury will be 6-1 Eureka native Lauren Ausmus, who has four years of eligibility. Sophomore Jadyn Mitchell of Flanagan has decided to transfer to another school.
"They have already bought into some things I'm talking about," Stewart said. "Obviously, there are going to be bumps in the road and things that I'm not even thinking about that are going to happen. I think we're going to be a pretty solid team and finish in the top half of the conference."
Once upon a time, Stewart considered softball her main sport.
"I was probably better at softball than basketball," she said. "The competitiveness, the physicalness, the toughness involved in basketball, I just loved. I loved it so much."
Stewart especially loved the way an individual can impact the team-oriented elements of basketball.
"At the end of the day, what you do affects the entire team," she said. "I think it's one of the best sports to grow yourself as a person."
