Where Sydney Shanks leads, the NCAA-bound Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team follows

BLOOMINGTON — There is no need to panic, but Sydney Shanks' style of playing basketball is contagious.
Illinois Wesleyan's lone senior has an all-out way of doing things that her teammates have mirrored while advancing to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the fourth time in her career and 13th time in school history.
"One thing I learned from a coach a long time ago is that all you can control is your effort and your attitude," said Shanks, whose 19-8 Titans take a four-game winning streak into Friday's 4:30 p.m. (Central) NCAA first-round game at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Mich., against Berea College (25-3) of Berea, Ky.
The winner faces either No. 2-ranked host Hope (27-0) or Grove City (25-2) of Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. (Central) on Saturday.
"Even if you are having an off game and you're not scoring like you want to, you can always work hard," Shanks continued. "That's something I've always stuck with, especially on defense."
IWU coach Mia Smith loves the way Shanks' effort inspires teammates. Shanks "is the most respected player out there," according to Smith.
"The girls are pretty much going to follow her lead on everything," the coach says. "Whatever course she chooses to go with this team, it's an easy 'follow' for the players."
Shanks' "course" often forces opponents to do things the hard way.
"I have really been impressed with our entire team's ability to play at higher paces than our opponents," said Smith, who can think of several games where it seemed Shanks willed IWU to victory.
One was the Titans' 62-61 win over Carthage on Dec. 7 when Shanks had 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. In a 76-75 overtime win against Augustana on Feb. 28, she had 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and three assists.
"I want us to win so badly that if I have to start running around like a chicken with my head cut off to try and get some steals or play better defense or to score, then I feel like that's what I'll do for my team just so we can get that win," Shanks said.
A 5-foot-9 forward out of Central Catholic High School, Shanks averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-leading 2.9 steals.
"She's got her foot in every door of every game," Smith says. "That's been Syd's M.O. since she was a freshman. She's one of those players who is so athletic and so skilled, she can do whatever the team needs."
Shanks missed three games with a health issue, one of several medical setbacks the Titans have overcome. Even in Saturday's 84-76 win over Wheaton in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament final, IWU wasn't at full strength as reserve Catie Eck sat out with an injury.
"I think our best game of the year was against Wheaton (to avenge two earlier losses)," Smith says. "That's kind of how I felt this team could play all season long. We showed glimpses of that in the early part of the season."
IWU's opponent-tiring style features a full-court press and a lung-burning transition offense that beat No. 18 Chicago, 89-82, and almost upset No. 11 DePauw during a 69-67 loss.
"It definitely changed the flow of the game for us when we had the injuries and starters coming back," Smith says.
Berea, which has never faced IWU, is led by freshmen Aaliyah Hampton (20.2 ppg) and Destiny Combs (10.7 ppg).
"I don't think they've seen a press quite like ours before so I think that's going to be a key to get the win," Shanks said.
The 5-9 Hampton was named the USA South Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. She leads the nation with 160 made free throws on 75.1% accuracy.
IWU is led by Normal Community graduate Kendall Sosa, who averages a CCIW-leading 20.7 points. Her 559 points rank second in Titan history behind Olivia Lett's 719 in the national championship season of 2011-12.
"She is such a smart player and we are just so blessed that she is here with us," Smith said.
Other top Titans are Riley Brovelli (9.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg), Brooke Lansford (9.4 ppg, 2.8 apg) and Samantha Munroe (8.9 ppg, 2.8 apg). Brovelli's 40 blocks helped IWU swat a school record 110 this season.
The green light to shoot is always on for Munroe, whose 26 points in the win over Wheaton featured 7-of-10 3-point accuracy.
"On her stoplight, there is nothing but green," Smith said.
The stoplight for Shanks' career, however, is about to turn red. It makes her appreciate something as mundane as Wednesday's practice.
"It was definitely a sentimental moment," she said. "I'm hoping we play next week and our season doesn't end this weekend.
"The season has been up and down, but to play with this team and how we won the CCIW Tournament has been the highlight of my career. It's definitely a good way to go out."
