Where Sydney Shanks leads, the NCAA-bound Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team follows

Shanks' "course" often forces opponents to do things the hard way.

"I have really been impressed with our entire team's ability to play at higher paces than our opponents," said Smith, who can think of several games where it seemed Shanks willed IWU to victory.

One was the Titans' 62-61 win over Carthage on Dec. 7 when Shanks had 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. In a 76-75 overtime win against Augustana on Feb. 28, she had 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and three assists.

"I want us to win so badly that if I have to start running around like a chicken with my head cut off to try and get some steals or play better defense or to score, then I feel like that's what I'll do for my team just so we can get that win," Shanks said.

A 5-foot-9 forward out of Central Catholic High School, Shanks averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-leading 2.9 steals.