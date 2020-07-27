You are the owner of this article.
CCIW presidents unanimously vote to postpone fall sports competition
CCIW presidents unanimously vote to postpone fall sports competition

100619-blm-spt-1iwufoot

Illinois Wesleyan quarterback Brandon Bauer stretches on a touchdown attempt during the Titans' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Wheaton last year at Tucci Stadium. The CCIW announced Monday that it is postponing all fall sports competitions.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced Monday it is postponing all fall conference competition and championships.

The CCIW Council of Presidents voted unanimously on the move. The COP has charged the conference staff with exploring competition opportunities for cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports including golf and tennis.

A decision on a start date for winter sports has not yet been made. 

The Division III Management Council has recommended to the NCAA Board of Governors that they cancel all D-III fall championships. 

Illinois Wesleyan's season-opening football game at Franklin (Ind.) was canceled earlier this month.

Since the spring, the CCIW COVID-19 Advisory, Health and Safety and Competition Committees have been diligently putting plans in place to return to competition in a safe manner and in alignment with the NCAA Resocialization of Sport Guidelines. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

