College report 2/28/21: Illinois State softball grabs win over Northern Kentucky
COLLEGE REPORT

College report 2/28/21: Illinois State softball grabs win over Northern Kentucky

Morgan Day struck out 10 and allowed one hit as Illinois State blanked Northern Kentucky, 4-0, in a Tennessee Invitational game called after five innings Saturday at Knoxville, Tenn.

Emme Olson hit a three-run homer in a four-run third for the Redbirds, who improved to 3-2. Day upped her record to 3-1.

Baseball loses to Oklahoma State: No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State scored six sixth-inning runs off two ISU relievers and defeated the Redbirds, 8-2.

ISU starter Sean Sinisko allowed two earned runs, struck out four and walked two over the first five innings. 

Gunner Peterson and Jack Butler drove in seventh-inning runs for the Redbirds (2-2). Butler had two of ISU's seven hits.

The Cowboys blasted three home runs among their seven hits.

Soccer posts win: Ashley Santos scored at the 68:40 mark off an assist by Arianna Lombardi to lift ISU to a 1-0 victory over Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Evansville, Ind.

ISU (1-2) enjoyed a 7-2 advantage on shots on goal. Priya Gillan made two saves for the Redbirds.

Second for Wetzel: ISU freshman Charlie Wetzel, a Normal West graduate, finished second in the men's 5,000-meter run at the MVC Indoor Championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The 5,000 field ran an extra lap. Wetzel was timed in 15:36.25, including the extra 200 meters.

ISU's Kameesha Smith took third in the women's long jump at 18 feet, 9¾ inches.

MVC record for Anstey: ISU senior Jack Anstey set a Missouri Valley Conference record in the 1,500-meter run at the Texas Qualifier in Austin. Anstey was clocked in 3 minutes, 39.73 seconds.

