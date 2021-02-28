 Skip to main content
College report 3/1/21: Oklahoma State uses long ball to complete baseball sweep against ISU
College report 3/1/21: Oklahoma State uses long ball to complete baseball sweep against ISU

Oklahoma State clubbed three home runs as the No. 17-ranked Cowboys  took a 6-0 victory over Illinois State on Sunday to sweep a three-game baseball series before an O'Brate Stadium crowd of 2,413 in Stillwater, Okla.

Joe Butler and Jordan Libman each had two of seven hits for ISU (2-3). 

Oklahoma State (7-0) scored runs in the first and second and two more in the fourth off Redbird starter Jack Anderson (0-1), who allowed four hits while walking one and striking out one.

Bryce Osmond (1-0) blanked ISU in the first five innings to get the win. Osmond gave up three hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Gillum wins mile: ISU senior Jake Gillum captured the men's mile in the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa. Gillum was timed in 4 minutes, 13.91 seconds.

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU-Wheaton game canceled: A men's basketball game that had Wheaton playing at Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols among the Wheaton team.

IWU (5-1) will be the No. 2 seed for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament and will host Carroll in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Shirk Center.

The Titan women (4-3) also will play Carroll at Shirk Center in a CCIW Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere

Sandage ties school record: Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage scored a career-high 32 points and matched a Western Illinois school record with nine 3-pointers in the Leathernecks' 85-81 loss to Oral Roberts on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

