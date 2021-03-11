College report: Ali Schrock shoots 71 as Illinois State women's golf team tied for sixth

Sophomore Ali Schrock used an eagle to fire a 1-under-par 71 and lead Illinois State's women's golf team to a tie for sixth Thursday after the first round of the 15-team Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah.

The Redbirds fired a 307 total at Sunbrook Golf Course. Schrock, a Pontiac High School graduate, was fourth in the individual standings. ISU's Maria Toledo Bailey shot 76, while Emma Rouger had 77 and Emma Sutton 79.

South Dakota State took the team lead at 286 heading into Thursday's second round which wasn't completed by Pantagraph press time. The final round is Friday.

Baseball series moved to Normal: ISU's four-game series against Missouri scheduled for this weekend has been moved to Duffy Bass Field because of inclement weather expected in the Columbia, Mo., area.

The Redbirds and Tigers will play at 6 p.m. Friday, start a Saturday doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. and begin the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.