College report: Ali Schrock tied for third to Illinois State women's golf team into fourth

Sophomore Ali Schrock shot rounds of 71-75 and is tied for third to lead Illinois State's women's golf team to fourth Thursday after 36 holes of the 15-team Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah.

The Redbirds fired a 605 total at Sunbrook Golf Course. Schrock, a Pontiac High School graduate, had an eagle in her first round. ISU's Maria Toledo Bailey is tied for 12th (77-74) and Emma Sutton is tied for 20th (79-74) heading into Friday's final round.

South Dakota State took a 22-stroke lead in the team standings at 578 led by Teresa Toscano, who fired 64-67 to lead by 13 strokes.

Baseball series moved to Normal: ISU's four-game series against Missouri scheduled for this weekend has been moved to Duffy Bass Field because of inclement weather expected in the Columbia, Mo., area.

The Redbirds and Tigers will play at 6 p.m. Friday, start a Saturday doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. and begin the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

