College report from Saturday: Danya Kennedy helps Illinois State's softball team to MVC sweep of Indiana State

Danya Kennedy hit a three-run homer and drove in five as Illinois State beat Indiana State, 10-0, in five innings to complete a sweep in a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Terre Haute, Ind.
ISU scored four runs in the top of the first and made it hold up to beat the Sycamores, 4-3, in the first game. The Redbirds improved to 12-5 in their first league action.
Mack Leonard had three hits in the first game and threw 2⅔ innings of hitless relief in the first game. Morgan Day (7-3) struck out seven in 4⅓ innings to get the win.
Kennedy, Emme Olson and Spenser Strandgard each had two hits in the second game. Leonard (6-1) gave up two hits and fanned four in five innings.
Baseball can't hang on: ISU baseball led No. 7 East Carolina 5-3 after five and a half innings but dropped an 11-5 decision.
Tyson Hays, Jack Butler and Ryan Cermak each had two of the Redbirds' nine hits as ISU dropped to 5-11.
ISU starter Jordan Lussier allowed three earned runs in five innings. Erik Kubiatowicz, the third of six Redbird pitchers, took the loss.
Josh Moylan and Seth Caddell blasted home runs for East Carolina (15-3).
Labat top gymnast: ISU sophomore Angelica Labat was named the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Year and took home the all-around title as the Redbirds were second in the MIC Championship at Redbird Arena.
Lindenwood was the team champion at 195.575 points with ISU close behind at 195.225.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Baseball splits: Illinois Wesleyan split a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader against Elmhurst at Jack Horenberger Field.
Jack Schneider had three hits, including two triples, among three hits and drove in two as the Titans earned a 10-3 win in the first game. Ethan Burgh had two hits and three RBIs in support of Hunter Simon (1-0), who allowed six hits and three earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts.
Elmhurst (6-3, 2-1) came back to win the second game, 9-5. Evan Ranneklev and Will Kafer each had three hits for the Titans (6-5, 1-2).