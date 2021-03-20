College report from Saturday: Danya Kennedy helps Illinois State's softball team to MVC sweep of Indiana State

Danya Kennedy hit a three-run homer and drove in five as Illinois State beat Indiana State, 10-0, in five innings to complete a sweep in a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Terre Haute, Ind.

ISU scored four runs in the top of the first and made it hold up to beat the Sycamores, 4-3, in the first game. The Redbirds improved to 12-5 in their first league action.

Mack Leonard had three hits in the first game and threw 2⅔ innings of hitless relief in the first game. Morgan Day (7-3) struck out seven in 4⅓ innings to get the win.

Kennedy, Emme Olson and Spenser Strandgard each had two hits in the second game. Leonard (6-1) gave up two hits and fanned four in five innings.

Baseball can't hang on: ISU baseball led No. 7 East Carolina 5-3 after five and a half innings but dropped an 11-5 decision.

Tyson Hays, Jack Butler and Ryan Cermak each had two of the Redbirds' nine hits as ISU dropped to 5-11.

ISU starter Jordan Lussier allowed three earned runs in five innings. Erik Kubiatowicz, the third of six Redbird pitchers, took the loss.

Josh Moylan and Seth Caddell blasted home runs for East Carolina (15-3).