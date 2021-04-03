College report from Saturday: Illinois State softball handles Drake

Kaili Chval registered three hits and three RBIs Saturday to propel the Illinois State softball team to a 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Drake at Buel Field in Des Moines, Iowa.

ISU improved to 20-5 overall and 7-1 in the MVC. Drake is 6-21 and 2-7 in league play.

Emme Olson and Reili Gardner drove in two apiece for the Redbirds. Starter Morgan Day (11-4) allowed three earned runs while striking out 10 and issuing one walk.

The Redbirds saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to Drake on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

ISU won the nightcap 5-0 with the assistance of two RBIs each from Gardner and Mack Leonard. Leonard pitched the shutout, walking six and striking out eight.

Baseball clips Salukis: Hayden Jones homered among his three hits and drove in four as ISU toppled Southern Illinois, 6-3, in the first game of a MVC doubleheader in Carbondale.

The Redbirds (10-14, 2-0) also got a solo home run from Aidan Huggins. Jordan Libman and Jake McCaw each had two hits.

ISU starter Jordan Lussier allowed three earned runs in five innings. Derek Salata worked the final two frames of the seven-inning opener for his fourth save.