College report from Saturday: Illinois State softball handles Drake

Kaili Chval registered three hits and three RBIs Saturday to propel the Illinois State softball team to a 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Drake at Buel Field in Des Moines, Iowa.
ISU improved to 20-5 overall and 7-1 in the MVC. Drake is 6-21 and 2-7 in league play.
Emme Olson and Reili Gardner drove in two apiece for the Redbirds. Starter Morgan Day (11-4) allowed three earned runs while striking out 10 and issuing one walk.
The Redbirds saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to Drake on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
ISU won the nightcap 5-0 with the assistance of two RBIs each from Gardner and Mack Leonard. Leonard pitched the shutout, walking six and striking out eight.
Baseball clips Salukis: Hayden Jones homered among his three hits and drove in four as ISU toppled Southern Illinois, 6-3, in the first game of a MVC doubleheader in Carbondale.
The Redbirds (10-14, 2-0) also got a solo home run from Aidan Huggins. Jordan Libman and Jake McCaw each had two hits.
ISU starter Jordan Lussier allowed three earned runs in five innings. Derek Salata worked the final two frames of the seven-inning opener for his fourth save.
The Redbirds dropped game two, 8-4, as Jones cracked another homer.
ISU opened its MVC season Friday with an 11-3 win over the Salukis.
Colton Johnson pitched five scoreless innings for the win and became the ninth hurler in school history to reach 200 career strikeouts.
Tyson Hays homered and had four RBIs. Jack Butler also drove in four, and Kyle Soberano had three hits and scored three times.
Gymnast Labat advances in NCAA: ISU sophomore Angelica Labat executed a 9.950 vault, a career best, to win the event at the NCAA Regional at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Competing as an individual, Labat advanced to the NCAA Championship on April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas, as the top event specialist not on an advancing team.
Illinois Wesleyan
Softball sweeps: Freshman Kristina Sherwin was 7-for-7 with five RBIs to spark the Titans to 9-8 and 13-3 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin wins over North Park at Inspiration Field.
Sherwin's one-out triple in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener drove home Hannah Heraty and Lexy Trammell with the winning runs.
Sherwin had four hits and joined Madison Moore and Colleen Palczynski with two RBIs. Reliever Nina Mardjetko was the winning pitcher.
Palczynski homered and knocked in four for IWU (9-7, 6-4) in game two. Hope Yeoman and Hayley Earl had two hits and two RBIs apiece in support of winning pitcher Maddie Monk.
Baseball rallies: The IWU baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth and held on for a 6-4 CCIW triumph over North Park at Horenberger Field.
After a Cole Greer double tied it 4-4, sacrifice flies from Evan Ranneklev and Evan Hutson gave the Titans their winning margin.
Hunter Simon pitched into the eighth for IWU (10-9, 5-6). Reliever Nick Watson was the winner.
IWU men's golf first: Titan Rob Wuethrich earned medalist honors with a 4-under par 140 after a final round 73.
IWU also won the team competition at 582, 10 shots clear of Aurora
Women's golf wins: The Titans won the Carthage Spring Invitational championship by 17 strokes over Carthage.
Freshman Emma Thorman (162) was fourth for IWU with Jenna DeMay fifth at 163 and Lexi Onsrud tied for sixth at 165.