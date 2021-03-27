College Report from Saturday: ISU downs Southern Illinois, on verge of MVC volleyball title

Sarah Kushner contributed 12 kills and Kaylee Martin had 10 as Illinois State downed Southern Illinois, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12, to stay in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball standings Saturday at Carbondale.

Stef Jankiewicz had 35 assists for the Redbirds, who won their fifth straight match and improved to 12-5 overall and 10-3 in the Valley heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Salukis (2-17, 1-16).

An ISU win would give the Redbirds the regular-season title and No. 1 seed for the MVC Tournament beginning Thursday at Redbird Arena.

"I think the focus is easier right now for us because we know what this next match can signify," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "It’s the difference of a seed in the tournament and for a regular-season title. So that in and of itself is very motivating and self-focusing.”

Kendal Meier had 18 digs and Sydney Holt five blocks for ISU.

Softball rained out: ISU's doubleheader against Loyola at Marian Kneer Stadium was postponed because of rain.

The teams will play a noon doubleheader Sunday and pick up in the top of the second with Loyola leading, 1-0.