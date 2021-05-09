College report from Sunday: Dallas Baptist blanks Illinois State baseball

Dallas Baptist pitchers Luke Eldred and Chandler Arnold shut out the Illinois State baseball team on three hits Sunday as the Patriots completed a four-game series sweep of the Redbirds, 3-0, in Dallas.

The son of former major league pitcher Cal Eldred, Luke Eldred worked the first five innings for the win. Arnold pitched the final four frames.

The two combined to strike out nine and walk one as Dallas Baptist moved to 29-11 overall and 14-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Kyle Soberano recorded two hits for ISU, which slipped to 18-29 and 8-12 in the Valley.

Redbird starter Sean Sinisko allowed three runs, two earned, in seven innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Illinois Wesleyan

Women's lacrosse ousted: The IWU women's lacrosse team bowed out of the NCAA Division III Tournament with a 20-3 loss to No. 10-ranked Messiah at Memphis, Tenn.

Riley Rooney scored two goals and Bridget O'Malley one for the Titans (11-4). Messiah led 14-1 at halftime and sports a 17-0 record.

