College Report: Illinois State baseball holds off Eastern Illinois

Starter Jack Anderson allowed one run over five inning, and Aidan Huggins registered three hits and two RBIs Tuesday at spark the Illinois State baseball team to a 4-3 nonconference victory over Eastern Illinois at Charleston.

Anderson (1-1) gave up two hits, struck out two and walked one as ISU improved to 8-14. Eastern slipped to 13-11 as the game was halted after seven innings because of rain.

Tyson Hays helped the Redbird cause with two hits and two RBIs, while Jake McCaw added two hits.

The Panthers scored twice in the seventh, and Derek Salata walked two before nailing down the final out for his third save.

ISU batters struck out just once, the fewest in a game for the Redbirds in more than six years.

Women's golf takes third: ISU finished third at the Diane Daugherty Invitational at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Mo., and was the top Missouri Valley Conference team of nine in the field.

The Redbirds’ 923 total over 54 holes was nine strokes behind team champion Arkansas State at 914.

ISU had three golfers in the top 15: Emma Rouger was eighth at 227 and Avalon Woodward and Maria Toledo Bailey tied for 11th at 231.