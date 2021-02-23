 Skip to main content
College report: Illinois State baseball opens with sweep of SIU Edwardsville
COLLEGE REPORT

College report: Illinois State baseball opens with sweep of SIU Edwardsville

The Illinois State baseball team opened its season with 6-1 and 9-1 victories over Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Tuesday.

Cameron Mabee pitched four shutout innings to gain the victory in the first of two seven-inning games at Edwardsville.

Mabee allowed three hits, walked none and struck out four. Erik Kubiatowicz gave up two hits and fanned four over the final 2⅓ innings to notch the save.

Jack Butler drove in two runs for the Redbirds, while Jake McCaw, Joe Butler and Jordan Libman each had two of ISU's 10 hits.

Ryan Cermak clubbed two doubles and a fifth-inning home run that broke a 1-1 tie in the nightcap on his way to five RBIs.

Jordan Lussier struck out seven and gave up one run in five innings to earn the pitching victory.

Golfers finish 8th: The ISU men's golf team finished eighth in the 18-team Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas.

The Redbirds shot 302 Tuesday and had a 54-hole total of 893. Ranked No. 9 nationally, Texas was the team champion at 870.

The top ISU finisher was David Perkins at 1-over par 217, which was good for 12th place.

Illinois Wesleyan

IWU, Wheaton to play: The Titan men's basketball team has added a March 2 game against Wheaton. Tipoff will be 7 p.m. at Shirk Center.

IWU is 4-0 and ranked second nationally. Wheaton is 9-0 and ranked fourth.

The game will have no bearing on seedings for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament.

Cameron Mabee 2021

Mabee
Ryan Cermak 2021

Cermak
