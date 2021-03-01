College report: Illinois State football ranking drops to 15th

A season-opening 27-20 loss to South Dakota cost the Illinois State football team eight rungs in the Stats Perform FCS national rankings on Monday.

The Redbirds slipped from 7th to 15th and are among seven Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the top 25.

Northern Iowa, which hosts ISU on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, is ranked third behind No. 1 James Madison and No. 2 Weber State.

North Dakota rose 10 spots to fourth with a win over South Dakota State, which fell from third to eighth.

A loss to Southern Illinois removed North Dakota State from the No. 1 spot and down to No. 6, the lowest ranking for the Bison since 2015.

The upset victory vaulted SIU from unranked to No. 11. The win over ISU lifted South Dakota from out of the top 25 to a tie for 20th.

Illinois Wesleyan

CCIW Tournament adjusted: With North Central out of the men's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, Illinois Wesleyan's first-round opponent has changed.

The second-seeded Titans will face No. 7 North Park on 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirk Center.

