College report: Illinois Wesleyan softball opens season with two wins

Bailey Turner, a freshman from Normal West High School, recorded five hits at the plate and a save in the pitcher's circle in her first two games with the Illinois Wesleyan softball team on Thursday.

Turner had two hits and recorded the final two outs as IWU opened its season with a 6-4 win over Illinois College at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Turner then had three hits and drove home two runs during a 10-0 Wesleyan victory in the nightcap.

Madie Monk struck out two and walked none while hurling a four-hit shutout. Kristina Sherwin had three RBIs and Lexy Trammell two for the Titans.

Nina Mardjetko pitched the initial 6⅓ innings for IWU in the first game, giving up four earned runs and striking out two. Hayley Earl and Toni Tortorella knocked in two runs each.

Illinois State

Softball games canceled: ISU's three games scheduled this weekend at North Alabama in Florence, Ala., have been canceled because of cold weather.

Baseball called off: ISU's Saturday doubleheader against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn., has been canceled because of inclement weather.

ISU and Belmont still plan to play a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m.

