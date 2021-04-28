College report: Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa named WBCA Player of Year

Illinois Wesleyan senior Kendall Sosa has been selected the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year, it was announced Wednesday.

The Normal Community High School graduate also was part of the WBCA All-America first team.

"She is so deserving," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Had it been a normal year, she definitely would have been able to achieve that award. But to do it in a 10-game season is really a credit to her ability. I'm so happy for the kid."

The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Most Outstanding Player, Sosa is the first player in CCIW history to earn the honor.

Former IWU player and current Millikin coach Olivia Lett was the d3hoops.com Player of the Year in 2012.

"The WBCA is pleased to name Kendall Sosa as the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division III Player of the Year," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Kendall has played an integral role in guiding her team to an outstanding season under extraordinary circumstances because of the pandemic. She is very deserving of this distinguished honor."

Sosa averaged 26.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists for the Titans during a shortened 10-game season.