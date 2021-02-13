College report: Kameesha Smith sets Illinois State high jump record

Illinois State senior Kameesha Smith broke a 29-year-old school record with a high jump of 5 feet, 11½ inches to finish first in the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale, Mich.

On her second attempt, Smith broke the Redbird record of 5-11¼ set in 1992 set by Tiffani Archey.

“Kameesha going back-to-back weeks trying to get the school record and finally getting it this time was just awesome," ISU track and field coach Jeff Bovee said. "She’s really established herself as one of the top high jumpers in the country, and it will be interesting to see how she develops throughout this season."

Baseball adds transfers: ISU baseball has added a pair of immediately eligible Division II transfers.

Second-year freshman pitcher Cameron Mabee comes to ISU from Cal Poly Pomona, while fourth-year junior catcher Jesse Hayes has transferred from Cal State-San Bernardino.

A 6-foot-3 right hander, Mabee threw 27 innings for Cal Poly Pomona in 2020, recording a 3.67 ERA with 30 strikeouts and six walks.

Prior to splitting time in 2020, Hayes was a two-year starter behind the plate at Fullerton College.