College report: Southern Illinois ousts top seed Illinois State from MVC Softball Tournament

No. 4 seed Southern Illinois took the lead with four unearned runs in the sixth inning and upset the top-seeded Illinois State softball team 7-2 Friday in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Evansville, Ind.
The Redbirds slip to 31-10 and will hope for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.
ISU led 1-0 before the Salukis (36-14) broke through in the sixth in a rally highlighted by a two-run Elizabeth Warwick single.
Jenny Jansen, who had a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, belted a three-run home run for Southern in the seventh.
Both Redbird runs were driven in by Andrea Coursey on a third-inning single and a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.
ISU starter Morgan Day (19-6) allowed three earned runs, walked three and struck out 10 in seven innings. Southern's Sarah Harness (21-6) was charged with one earned run, walked one and fanned four.
Mack Leonard and Jayden Standish each had two of ISU's nine hits.
Tennis adds Abyasova: ISU women’s tennis coach Maja Kovacek has announced the signing of Alexandra Abyasova to her roster.
A native of Moscow, Russia, Abyasova transfers to ISU after playing at the junior college level at Barton College.
“We are so excited to welcome Alexandra to the Redbird family,” Kovacek said. “She is a solid all-around player with a lot of experience and success at the NJCAA level who can make an immediate impact in key positions for us.”
Illinois Wesleyan
Lacrosse victorious: The IWU men's lacrosse team sailed to a 30-8 win over Northwestern (Minn.) in a first round match of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Tucci Field.
Connor Kiichle paced the Titans with five goals. Tanner Nelson and Ben Filo added three each.
IWU takes on Hope in the second round on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Softball splits: The Wesleyan softball team dropped a 1-0 decision to Millikin and defeated North Central 7-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Decatur.
IWU (27-15) will face Millikin for the tournament championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
Millikin (30-11) received a complete game performance in the circle from Ally Armstrong, who allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two.
IWU starter Natalie Grubczak (11-5) also gave up just two hits while striking out four and issuing four walks.
Against North Central, Titans Hannah Heraty, Colleen Palczynski and Hayley Earl cracked home runs to support the complete-game pitching of Nina Mardjetko, who whiffed four Cardinals.