Cross country, men's golf to start at Heartland in the fall, with volleyball and soccer moving to spring

"Starting a new program already is a challenge in itself. We've had a lot of excitement around the sports we choose," said Knox. "The recruits we got are high level. To be able to give them a fall experience is very rewarding at this point for all that we have been through."

Volleyball team practice and scrimmages will be allowed this fall, but competition will not begin until January. That amends a previous plan that would have had volleyball start in August.

Baseball and softball programs, whose seasons were canceled in the spring, can practice beginning September 5.

"There are a lot of showcase events and scrimmages ... a lot of four-year recruiting happens in the fall," said Knox. "We're still kind of working through what that looks like on a national level and also safety-wise within our region and state."

Knox said there is "a very detailed process and protocols" that have been ratified by the MidWest Athletic Conference schools.

"We came together and really agreed upon some things that make the environment for our athletes save and we can ensure each other's safety as we travel back and forth to each other's campuses," he said. "There's a lot of cooperation, and we really feel like we got ahead of the game getting those down and agreed upon."