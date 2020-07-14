Cross country, men's golf to start at Heartland in the fall, with volleyball and soccer moving to spring

NORMAL — There will be sports at Heartland Community College this fall, although not quite as much as originally planned before the global pandemic.
Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox announced men's and women's cross country and men's golf, all new programs at the school, will start this fall. However, another new Heartland program in women's volleyball will not have competition until January, while the men's and women's soccer programs also will be pushed from the fall to spring.
The National Junior College Athletic Association released details of its championship seasons Monday. Presidents, vice-presidents and athletic directors in the MidWest Athletic Conference, of which Heartland is a member, held a virtual meeting Tuesday morning to shore up final details of their plan.
"We put in a lot of work to be ready this fall," said Knox. "It feels good to make the safe choice to move to spring in those indoor contact sports."
Men's and women's cross country begin practice on August 1 with competition as early as August 20. The men's golf team starts practice on September 5 with competition later that month.
"Starting a new program already is a challenge in itself. We've had a lot of excitement around the sports we choose," said Knox. "The recruits we got are high level. To be able to give them a fall experience is very rewarding at this point for all that we have been through."
Volleyball team practice and scrimmages will be allowed this fall, but competition will not begin until January. That amends a previous plan that would have had volleyball start in August.
Baseball and softball programs, whose seasons were canceled in the spring, can practice beginning September 5.
"There are a lot of showcase events and scrimmages ... a lot of four-year recruiting happens in the fall," said Knox. "We're still kind of working through what that looks like on a national level and also safety-wise within our region and state."
Knox said there is "a very detailed process and protocols" that have been ratified by the MidWest Athletic Conference schools.
"We came together and really agreed upon some things that make the environment for our athletes save and we can ensure each other's safety as we travel back and forth to each other's campuses," he said. "There's a lot of cooperation, and we really feel like we got ahead of the game getting those down and agreed upon."
Heartland has a gym renovation going on, and Knox said there was a lot of pressure to get that done this summer. Because volleyball is being moved back to winter, that alleviates some of the school's concern in that area.
"Right now we're just thankful to have the opportunity to play sports. There's so many people who aren't going to be able to play," he said. "We quickly got over any kind of sadness we had and went to gratitude just being able to have sports at the school and the governing bodies continuing the opportunity to have sports."
Knox knows it could be a busy spring with added sports from the fall, but believes the school is ready for that challenge as well.
"I'm very thankful to Heartland facilities right now. With moving sports to spring it's really going to stress a lot of institutions out," he said. "I think our school's investment and commitment to sports is going to allow us to thrive in that kind of condensed schedule."
