Former Normal Community distance running star Carly Pederson nursing on front lines of pandemic

NORMAL — Nobody who knows Carly Pederson will be surprised to learn this month finds her on the move.
The 25-year-old registered nurse has lived a life of motion ever since being profiled by the Pantagraph in 2006 for becoming the first sixth-grader in the then 27-year history of the Illinois Elementary School Association to win a state cross country title, beating all the seventh and eighth graders in the process.
Pederson won again as a Chiddix Junior High seventh grader, but then her destiny turned difficult. She stopped winning every race, but she didn't stop.
Even as the spotlight energized others, she kept going well enough to become a four-time state cross country qualifier at Normal Community High School before competing four years at Northern Illinois University, where her times dropped each year, but she could never outdazzle what she'd done as a prodigy.
An exception came in the 2017 Mid American Conference Championships in Indianapolis.
"That was going to be my last race of my college career," remembered Pederson, who proceeded to lower her lifetime best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by 17 seconds to 10:27.77 in fourth to qualify for the NCAA West Region Preliminary Round.
"It was like the fairy-tale ending that I needed after a long-fought career. It was a rocky road, but it was the cherry on top and end of a great chapter I will definitely cherish forever."
Looking back at her grade school greatness, Pederson knows what she'd do differently.
"Sometimes I wish I would have not put such stress on myself at age 12," she said. "It was a painful crash and burn and build back up.
"I had a long stretch of frustration, but I think being able to end my career on a good note and do something noteworthy kind of showed me perseverance. It was something I am proud of that I wouldn't want to change."
Perseverance continued to serve Pederson well as an emergency room nurse at Aurora's Rush Copley Medical Hospital, a job she left on Aug. 1 to accept a position as a traveling nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 31. Travel nurses typically work 13-week contracts subbing for nurses on maternity leave or away for other reasons.
"I'll be there until mid-November," Pederson said. "After that, I really have no idea where the world will take me, but I'm going to start this adventure and see."
Pederson and a friend were eager for adventure when they scheduled a vacation to Italy in March.
"Little did we know that a pandemic was erupting," said Pederson, who had to cancel the trip. "It just kind of shows that you never know what life is going to bring."
That was especially true in late April when Pederson awoke "feeling just a little blah." She thought her allergies must be acting up. She didn't have a fever, but she thought it was unusual when she slept an entire day.
"The next day, I felt kind of a dry cough coming on," she said. "So logically, what did I do was I went on a 7-mile run. It went fine. I had a dry cough for two days and then I was fine. I really didn't think anything of it."
However, when her hospital offered to test employees for coronavirus antibodies, Pederson's test and those of two co-workers came back positive. She'd gotten COVID-19 and recovered without knowing it.
Pederson says Rush Copley was never as busy with coronavirus cases as some hospitals were in Texas and Florida.
"I don't know if it was luck or chance, but I've seen a lot of stable people," she said. "We haven't had to do any of the very serious intubations or anything like that."
Pederson said Rush Copley always had enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for the staff.
"It made all the difference," she said. "They did a phenomenal job making sure we had so much. The community donated masks and stuff."
When people learn Pederson is a nurse, they shower her with appreciation.
"The outreach is kind of overwhelming," she said. "I definitely don't deserve any extra credit. I just think that I'm doing my job. Everyone is appreciative.
"People have good hearts. We have a very overwhelming outreach of people supporting us. That's felt really good."
What felt horrible for Pederson was living alone without seeing her parents, Curtis and Nancy.
"I was super, super homesick," said Pederson, who on Monday moved some of her belongings back to Bloomington. "My mom is immunocompromised to a degree. I had to stay away from them."
Pederson believes her sports background has been a blessing. Running forced her to remain optimistic and it led to her unofficial nickname.
"All my co-workers call me Grumpy because I'm really not ever grumpy," she said. "You've got to go into it with a good attitude."
It takes mental and physical endurance to repeatedly put on and take off PPE during a 12-hour shift.
"I can't imagine doing that without the conditioning," said Pederson, who has done CrossFit workouts the past year that involve lifting, calisthenics and running.
"I definitely love to get in a long run once a week. I am prioritizing getting stronger and mixing it up."
That will have to be enough as the one-time prodigy who refused to quit packs her car for a 30-hour drive to her next gig in the middle of a pandemic.
