Former Normal Community distance running star Carly Pederson nursing on front lines of pandemic

"I'll be there until mid-November," Pederson said. "After that, I really have no idea where the world will take me, but I'm going to start this adventure and see."

Pederson and a friend were eager for adventure when they scheduled a vacation to Italy in March.

"Little did we know that a pandemic was erupting," said Pederson, who had to cancel the trip. "It just kind of shows that you never know what life is going to bring."

That was especially true in late April when Pederson awoke "feeling just a little blah." She thought her allergies must be acting up. She didn't have a fever, but she thought it was unusual when she slept an entire day.

"The next day, I felt kind of a dry cough coming on," she said. "So logically, what did I do was I went on a 7-mile run. It went fine. I had a dry cough for two days and then I was fine. I really didn't think anything of it."

However, when her hospital offered to test employees for coronavirus antibodies, Pederson's test and those of two co-workers came back positive. She'd gotten COVID-19 and recovered without knowing it.

Pederson says Rush Copley was never as busy with coronavirus cases as some hospitals were in Texas and Florida.