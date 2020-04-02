Heartland cross country coach Ty Wolf feeling good about the future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Those having trouble finding someone with a positive outlook on the future should reach out to Ty Wolf.

He's the guy Heartland College is counting on to create a cross country program from scratch.

While the coronavirus pandemic has shrouded the future in fog for some, Wolf has a clear vision for his Hawks.

"Our goal is to have a national contending program," said the 57-year-old, who earned All-American honors while running for the University of Illinois in the mid-1980s.

Wolf's college career began at Southwestern Michigan, a national powerhouse in junior college cross country.

"Our goal is to be a national contender, but here is the thing: We're going to stress individual improvement from everybody," he said. "So it doesn't matter if you were the high school superstar or if you were seventh man, we're going to work with you and give you the same attention."

Coaching attention figures to be a big selling point for Wolf's program, which he hopes attracts at least 10 men and 10 women when practice opens Aug. 1. On hand to help guide them will be assistant coaches Ken Endrizzi, Jeff Trask and Mary Ellen Hill-Schupbach.