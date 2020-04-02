Heartland cross country coach Ty Wolf feeling good about the future

NORMAL — Those having trouble finding someone with a positive outlook on the future should reach out to Ty Wolf.
He's the guy Heartland College is counting on to create a cross country program from scratch.
While the coronavirus pandemic has shrouded the future in fog for some, Wolf has a clear vision for his Hawks.
"Our goal is to have a national contending program," said the 57-year-old, who earned All-American honors while running for the University of Illinois in the mid-1980s.
Wolf's college career began at Southwestern Michigan, a national powerhouse in junior college cross country.
"Our goal is to be a national contender, but here is the thing: We're going to stress individual improvement from everybody," he said. "So it doesn't matter if you were the high school superstar or if you were seventh man, we're going to work with you and give you the same attention."
Coaching attention figures to be a big selling point for Wolf's program, which he hopes attracts at least 10 men and 10 women when practice opens Aug. 1. On hand to help guide them will be assistant coaches Ken Endrizzi, Jeff Trask and Mary Ellen Hill-Schupbach.
Hill-Schupbach was a three-time All-American at Bradley. Endrizzi was a 4:10-miler at Bowling Green. Trask, a two-time all-stater at Fithian Oakwood, coached three all-staters during a long career at Heyworth.
"We'll be able to give our runners a lot of individualized attention," Wolf said. "We've got coaches that understand what it takes to be successful runners."
Wolf's philosophy is that training should be customized for each runner.
"Some guys need higher mileage," he said. "Some guys thrive on long runs and 70, 80 miles a week. Some kids thrive on shorter workouts, intervals, 400s and not as many miles. My goal is to create an environment where each individual can progress and do what works best for them."
On the recruiting front, Wolf — who has three tuition scholarships to divide among the men and three for the women — has five male recruits committed and four females.
"We're super excited about the quality," he said. "These are all great kids, really motivated and fired up about running."
Among the men are Olympia's Jon Neville, LaSalle-Peru's Logan Johnson, Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta and Jeremy Snejberg, and Pekin's Brody Blackwell. Johnson placed 22nd in the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall while Ditta was 17th and Neville 66th in 1A. Snejberg took 16th in the 2018 1A state meet.
"We've got a really good start for a first-year program," Wolf said.
The women's team includes Olympia's Peyton Wille, Bloomington's Anita Calvacante, Washington's Brooke Evans and St. Joseph-Ogden's Haley Griebat. Wille and Calvacante are state track veterans while Evans ran 98th in last fall's 2A state cross country meet.
"I really encourage people to come out no matter what their ability level is," Wolf said. "We're not going to turn anybody away. If they're willing to work hard and be part of a great team atmosphere, we'll work with everybody."
Heartland has a six-race schedule beginning with the Illinois Wesleyan Opener Aug. 30 at Normal's Maxwell Park. Most meets include four-year colleges until the Region 24 Meet on Oct. 30.
"We probably will adjust that (schedule) a little bit," said Wolf, who doesn't believe the fact Heartland has no track program will deter prospects.
"We're planning on having a year-round program. We won't be able to have an official track team, but kids will be able to run in races unattached in track meets and different things.
"We're also planning on a spring trip. The runners will choose what they want to do. Maybe we'll go over to the Drake Relays and run the 5K/10K road races."
The Hawks shouldn't be surprised if their coach toes the starting line with them. He qualified for this year's Boston Marathon, which has been canceled by the coronavirus.
After Wolf was hired by Heartland, he found among his personal papers a 1986 bucket list of occupational goals that included starting a junior college cross country program.
"This is basically something I have wanted to do my whole adult life," he said. "When I read in the Pantagraph about Heartland having the position, it was just the right time because I had just retired after a 30-year career as a teacher, coach, school principal and school superintendent."
It was the right position at the right time for the right person with a vision of the future.
