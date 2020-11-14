 Skip to main content
Heartland women second, men fifth in junior college national cross country meet
HEARTLAND CC AND COACH

Heartland cross country coach Ty Wolf enjoys a laugh with his men's and women's teams during Monday's practice at Maxwell Park. Both Heartland teams have qualified for Saturday's NJCAA Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

 Jim Benson

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Heartland Community College finished second in the NJCAA Division II Women's Cross Country National Championships on Saturday, while the Hawks men were fifth.

Olivia Bloyd paced the Heartland women in 12th place with a time of 19 minutes, 57 seconds over the five-kilometer course as the Hawks scored 71 points. Close behind Bloyd were teammates Olivia Trask (20:04) and Brooke Evans (20:05) in 14th and 15th, respectively.

Other Heartland runners were Anita Calvacante (26th, 20:28), Payton Wille (27th, 20:35), Meadow Kirby (42nd, 21:05) and Haley Griebat (45th, 21:09).

Logan Johnson placed 10th in 26:23 for eight kilometers to lead the Heartland men with 146 points. 

Brody Blackwell was 21st for Heartland in 27:04, followed by teammates Parker Kistner (33rd, 27:30), Jon Neville (37th, 27:37), Logan Moore (48th, 28:03) and Brandon Green (114th, 30:47).

