Watch now: Heartland gets ready for NJCAA national cross country meet in first year as program

Both teams were victorious in the Region 24 Meet on Oct. 31 in Vincennes, Ind.

Freshman Olivia Bland, a Normal West graduate, paced the women with a fourth-place finish as the Hawks' top five were separated by 62 seconds. For the men, freshman Logan Johnson cruised to the individual title by 42 seconds over Neville as Heartland went 1-2-3-4-7-8.

"Everyone has been pushing each other really hard and we're all next to each other, so we're able to push ourselves in practices and meets," said Evans. "It's nice to have that team dynamic because we have a really good split between our runners, so we're able to score really low and win meets."

The Hawks are stacked with area talent.

For the women, besides Boyd, freshman Anita Calvacante is a Bloomington graduate. Sophomore Olivia Trask and freshman Meadow Kirby are from Heyworth and sophomore Payton Willie from Olympia.

Former Olympia teammate Parker Kistner, a freshman, joins Neville for the men in addition to sophomore Gabriel Bush (Normal West) and freshmen Logan Moore (Heyworth) and Brandon Green (Tri-Valley).