Watch now: Heartland gets ready for NJCAA national cross country meet in first year as program

NORMAL — A year ago, Heartland Community College didn't even have a men's or women's cross country program.
On Saturday, the Hawks aren't going to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Cross Country Championships just happy being there.
"We hope to have a couple All-Americans and a national championship," said freshman Brooke Evans of Washington.
Heartland runners practice Monday at Maxwell Park in preparation for Saturday's NJCAA National Championships Fort Dodge, Iowa. Quite a feat in program's first season. pic.twitter.com/HhalfPl5QW— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) November 9, 2020
That's not so far fetched. The Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the women's coaches poll and the men are No. 7.
It has been quite an inaugural season under head coach Ty Wolf, a former University of Illinois runner. The women have won six of seven races and the men have been victorious five times.
"Everyone wants to be here and wants to run," said freshman Jon Neville, an Olympia High School graduate. "Our competition is amazing. We're our biggest opponents. Overall, we just have a great team chemistry and that's what leads to our success."
Both teams were victorious in the Region 24 Meet on Oct. 31 in Vincennes, Ind.
Freshman Olivia Bland, a Normal West graduate, paced the women with a fourth-place finish as the Hawks' top five were separated by 62 seconds. For the men, freshman Logan Johnson cruised to the individual title by 42 seconds over Neville as Heartland went 1-2-3-4-7-8.
"Everyone has been pushing each other really hard and we're all next to each other, so we're able to push ourselves in practices and meets," said Evans. "It's nice to have that team dynamic because we have a really good split between our runners, so we're able to score really low and win meets."
The Hawks are stacked with area talent.
For the women, besides Boyd, freshman Anita Calvacante is a Bloomington graduate. Sophomore Olivia Trask and freshman Meadow Kirby are from Heyworth and sophomore Payton Willie from Olympia.
Former Olympia teammate Parker Kistner, a freshman, joins Neville for the men in addition to sophomore Gabriel Bush (Normal West) and freshmen Logan Moore (Heyworth) and Brandon Green (Tri-Valley).
"We've had great support from our administration here. Our runners have bought into things we're trying to do," said Wolf. "We've developed an elite mindset which allows us to really approach our competition and practices with a fired-up attitude."
"A lot of times we've had a different leader each race," said Wolf. "For our men, we've had split times for five miles (8 kilometers) of 18 seconds this year. Our women's team is under a minute (for 5K). We've had some tremendous split times. That's part of the success. We're running together and working together out here in competition."
Neville credits Wolf and his assistants for being "amazing" in getting the program competitive from the very first race.
"Coming in we just wanted to have a really good team and make a good team environment for up and coming (Heartland) teams, and we've exceeded that," said Neville. "We've ranked higher than we thought. We lost some runners early on, but had runners step up to the plate."
Wolf said the team has successfully managed to avoid any COVID-19 setbacks. He credits his teams for paying attention to being safe while wearing masks (when not running) and social distancing.
The Hawks were able to find success at Vincennes on a course they hadn't run before and are hoping to do the same at nationals.
"We know it's going to be rolling hills on a golf course," said Wolf. "We've been preparing by doing hill work all season long. We feel as far as the course goes we are fully prepared for it physically, and mentally we're going to bring our best effort."
