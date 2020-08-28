Watch now: Heartland men, women shine in cross country program's debut

Evans' splits were 6:16, 6:34 and 6:44.

"Usually we just do three miles straight through so it was really exciting to mix it up a little," Evans said. "It was kind of like track but on a cross country course."

Heartland's runner-up team of Olivia Trask from Heyworth and Anita Calvacante of Bloomington sped 39:58. In third at 40:30 was the Hawk duo of Olivia Bloyd from Normal West and Haley Griebat from St. Joseph-Ogden.

"They put in a tremendous effort today," Wolf said of his women. "Getting back into competition, I think they had fun. They went out there and challenged themselves."

Wolf expressed sympathy for other college runners such as those at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels, who aren't allowed to race.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to compete," he said. "Being that it's 2020, we were on the lookout for meteor strikes and earthquakes today."

Heartland's Parker Kistner, an Olympia graduate, and Logan Johnson out of LaSalle-Peru made like thunder and lightning in the men's race, clocking a winning 54:43.