Watch now: Heartland men, women shine in cross country program's debut

NORMAL — With all other levels of college cross country on hiatus due to the pandemic, junior college runners stepped into the spotlight during the Illinois JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park on Friday night where Heartland College contested its first ever meet.
Parker Kistner talks about Heartland cross country debut. pic.twitter.com/aLbBrfqH9d— Randy Sharer (@Pg_Sharer) August 28, 2020
The host Hawks overcame a 90-plus-degree heat index to sweep the top three places in both the men's and women's races.
"I've very proud of the way they went out and competed," said first-year Heartland coach Ty Wolf, a former University of Illinois All-American.
The women's 6-mile race featured two-woman relays in which each runner alternated 1-mile legs totaling 3 miles each. The 10-mile men's race had two-man teams with each runner alternating miles for 5 miles each.
Heartland's top women's duo consisted of Olympia graduate Payton Wille and Washington's Brooke Evans, who clocked 38 minutes, 45 seconds.
"Considering its the beginning of the season I think it (a relay) is a good way to ease into it," said Wille, whose splits of 6:16, 6:21 and 6:34 were the best of any entrant. "You don't often get to watch your team race so this was a good opportunity to see how each other races."
Evans' splits were 6:16, 6:34 and 6:44.
"Usually we just do three miles straight through so it was really exciting to mix it up a little," Evans said. "It was kind of like track but on a cross country course."
Heartland's runner-up team of Olivia Trask from Heyworth and Anita Calvacante of Bloomington sped 39:58. In third at 40:30 was the Hawk duo of Olivia Bloyd from Normal West and Haley Griebat from St. Joseph-Ogden.
"They put in a tremendous effort today," Wolf said of his women. "Getting back into competition, I think they had fun. They went out there and challenged themselves."
Wolf expressed sympathy for other college runners such as those at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels, who aren't allowed to race.
"We feel very fortunate to be able to compete," he said. "Being that it's 2020, we were on the lookout for meteor strikes and earthquakes today."
Heartland's Parker Kistner, an Olympia graduate, and Logan Johnson out of LaSalle-Peru made like thunder and lightning in the men's race, clocking a winning 54:43.
Kistner strung together miles of 5:14, 5:24, 5:30, 5:36 and 5:38 while Johnson chipped in splits of 5:12, 5:24, 5:28, 5:37 and 5:39. Johnson's split was the meet's fastest.
"I wish I would have run more negative splits, but I got the job done," Kistner said. "I had the perfect teammate."
Johnson had no complaints with his partner.
"He went out there and absolutely destroyed," Johnson said. "I was really happy with how everybody did on the team, girls and boys."
Heartland's runner-up men's duo of Brody Blackwell from Pekin and Brandon Green from Tri-Valley clocked 55:26 while the third-place twosome of Jon Neville from Olympia and Logan Moore from Heyworth ran 56:30.
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!