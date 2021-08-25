Doug Elgin, five others named to Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS — Retired Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin was among six named to the 25th MVC Hall of Fame class announced Wednesday.

Elgin retired this summer after leading the league for 33 years. He was the longest serving commissioner in MVC history.

Joining Elgin in the Hall of Fame class are former Wichita State basketball standout Cliff Levingston; former Drake women's basketball star Carla Bennett; ex-Southern Illinois women's basketball coach Cindy Scott; former Louisville football standout and ESPN announcer Tom Jackson; and Bradley graduate Charley Steiner, who worked 14 years for ESPN and is in his 17th season as a play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during the MVC Men's Basketball Tournament. There will be a breakfast and induction ceremony on March 4 at the Stifel Theatre, adjacent to Enterprise Center, in St. Louis.

Including this year's class, the MVC Hall of Fame has 139 former student-athletes, administrators, coaches and contributors.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.