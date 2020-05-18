Chandra Golden, Olivia Klaus among Eastern Illinois Hall of Fame Class of 2020

CHARLESTON — University High School graduate Chandra Golden and Olivia Klaus of Eureka are among four athletes and an administrator who were named Monday by Eastern Illinois to the Panthers Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame weekend is currently set for November 6-7.
Joining Golden, a track standout from 2007-10, and Klaus, a cross country and track star from 2009-12, will be football players Adam Drake and Vincent Webb Jr. and former athletic director R.C. Johnson.
Golden was one of the most dominant hurdlers in Ohio Valley Conference women’s track history. She was the OVC 100-meter hurdle champion four straight years, holding the school record at graduation with a time of 13.70 (currently second). Golden advanced to two NCAA regionals in her career in the 100 hurdles as she ranks in the career top five for all three hurdle events (indoor and outdoor).
She ranks fourth in the indoor 60 hurdles (8.47), fifth in the 60 dash (7.60) and fourth in the outdoors 400 hurdles (1:01.49). She was the 2010 OVC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and she was a member of six OVC championship teams between her indoor and outdoor career. Golden was on the school-record 4x100 relay with a time of 45.55.
Klaus became the first EIU women’s cross country runner in school history to earn All-OVC honors four times, including three first-team accolades. Klaus placed in the top five three times at the OVC Cross Country Championship, including a second-place finish in 2012. She was fifth in 2011 as EIU won the OVC team championship.
Klaus ranks second on the Panthers career 5K list (17:30) and sixth on the 6K list (21:35). She added second-team All-OVC track honors and was a member of seven OVC Championship teams between cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She ranks fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:54.94).
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!