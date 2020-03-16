Eureka College athletics done for year as SLIAC cancels spring seasons

Eureka College athletics are finished for the year after the President Council of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) on Monday voted to cancel all spring athletic competitions and championships because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The league said several options were discussed during a teleconference but that "it was determined the decision to cancel was in the best interests of institutional and student-athlete health and safety."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A SLIAC statement also said, "Information and recommendations from national health organizations, as well as the national, regional, and local medical communities, were discussed in the process of making this difficult decision. The SLIAC decision to cancel falls in line with last week's decision by the NCAA to cancel all 2020 spring sports championships."

The cancellation ends the season for baseball, men's and women's golf, softball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's outdoor track and field. The league said all results and statistics for teams that have already played competitions this spring will remain and be officially recorded by the NCAA and the SLIAC.