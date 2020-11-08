After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For all that Notre Dame has accomplished in 11 seasons under Brian Kelly, the Fighting Irish at their best always seem to be just a little less than the best of the best in college football.

Wherever the line was drawn between the elite and the merely excellent programs, Notre Dame was on the wrong side.

How else to explain 0-5 against top-five teams and big-stage beatdowns by Alabama in the BCS championship and Clemson in the College Football Playoff?

The breakthrough victory finally came Saturday night for Kelly's Irish, a 47-40 thriller that knocked Clemson from No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and set off a wild celebration at Notre Dame Stadium.

After it was over, Kelly said the Irish were not out to make a statement.

"Look, all the narratives that are out there and whatever is said, you know, talked about, that doesn't help you win this game," said Kelly, who is now 99-37 at Notre Dame. "What we're excited about and what we're celebrating is that we played with an incredible focus and resolve. Those are things that we work on to try to be successful and win football games."