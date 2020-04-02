As NFL draft preparations go remote, here’s how the top prospects from Illinois and Illinois State have adjusted

Robinson remains on campus and has mostly been running outside by himself to stay conditioned. He’s grateful that he’ll find out where he’s going on schedule.

“It’s good they’re keeping the draft the same day, so once everything clears up, stuff will get back to normal,” he said. “It would be weird if they kept pushing it back toward summer.”

Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois defensive lineman

For Oluwole Betiku Jr., the NFL restrictions have posed challenges, but he doesn’t worry about those as much as everything else going on in the world.

Betiku immigrated from Nigeria in 2013. His father and brother still live there, and shutdowns have started with the hope of containing COVID-19. His mother and sister are in Dallas, where he was stationed earlier in his offseason training.

But after his gym shut down in Dallas, Betiku has since moved to train in California, where he attended high school and initially college at USC.

“I really envy people when I watch videos and I see people quarantined with their immediate family,” Betiku said. “They’re all having fun. They’re shooting videos. I’m not going to have that.”