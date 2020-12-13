Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

Auburn said Greene recommended the firing to President Jay Gogue after conducting a "thorough analysis" of the program.

Known for his his up-tempo, no-huddle offenses that have since become more prevalent, Malzahn was offensive coordinator in 2010 when quarterback Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national title. He called offensive plays for much of his tenure, but he struggled to develop other passers, including Jarrett Stidham and Jeremy Johnson.

Current starter Bo Nix was a prized recruit but has been inconsistent in his two seasons and hasn't appeared to progress much as a sophomore. Other quarterbacks have transferred, including Malik Willis (Liberty), Joey Gatewood (Kentucky) and Woody Barrett (Kent State).

The Tigers are tied for 86th in scoring this season, averaging 25.7 points per game. They're 80th in passing at 212.3 yards a game, despite having playmaking receivers like Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, along with freshman tailback Tank Bigsby and a second-year starter in Nix.

Besides the South Carolina loss, Auburn wilted against No. 10 Georgia (27-6), No. 1 Alabama (42-13) and No. 5 Texas A&M (31-20).