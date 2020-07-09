Big Ten Conference to play conference-only football schedule

"We feel confident in this football team," Smith said in March. "I'm talking about based on what else is coming, the grad transfers are coming, but I'm basing my optimism on what we have right now. Freshmen coming in, the returning roster we have.

“Before this virus started impacting our country, we were preparing to have the best football season we've had in a long time at the University of Illinois. Yes, building off of a bowl season, but also building off 15 starters that had their first action years ago that are now seniors."

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was asked about the possible rationale for a conference-only schedule.

“Probably, it’s a comfort level of how protocols are being enacted, how testing is done and then keeping it within that family, if you will — your expanded social circle or social pod,” said Sterk, whose Tigers play in the SEC. “You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can, anyway versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states.”

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said he and his Big Ten colleagues "know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”