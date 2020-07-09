Big Ten Conference to play conference-only football schedule

CHAMPAIGN — What was once an easy non-conference schedule for the Illinois football team has turned into a moot point.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play non-conference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference, and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
The Illinois football team, which has continued with voluntary workouts, was scheduled to open the season against FCS Illinois State University on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium, host UConn on Sept. 12 and Bowling Green on Sept. 19. Illinois would have been heavy favorites in those three games and likely would have gone 3-0, halfway to bowl eligibility for a second straight season.
“The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is encouraged by (Thursday's) announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding plans to resume sports competitions during the coming fall," The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a statement Thursday. "Health and safety of our students, coaches and staff, and fans remain the first and foremost priority of both the Big Ten and our University, and as the conference made clear today, we will not hesitate to suspend, delay, or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns.
"The Big Ten released initial plans for fall sports, announcing that they will compete against only Big Ten Conference opponents. In addition, the Big Ten reiterated that for all member schools during this summer and upcoming academic year, participation in sports by our students is voluntary and scholarships and financial aid are protected for all student-athletes regardless of their participation.
"Following (Thursday's) announcement that fall sports will compete against only Big Ten conference opponents, we anticipate a flurry of questions from fans, ticket holders, donors and others regarding the implications of that announcement for football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country at the University of Illinois. Many of these questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more. As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it broadly using all communication methods.
"We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times.”
The Illinois football team has not played a conference-only schedule since 1919 when the team went 6-1 and won the Big Ten and National Championship during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Summer athletic activities will remain voluntary in sports such as football. The Big Ten said its member schools will honor scholarships of athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.
The Big Ten said it would release detailed schedules at a later date and continue to evaluate other sports.
“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the league said.
As of now, the Illini are scheduled to play at Rutgers (Oct. 3), at Nebraska (Oct. 10), vs. Purdue (Oct. 17), vs. Minnesota (Oct. 24), at Wisconsin (Oct. 31), vs. Iowa (Nov. 7), at Indiana (Nov. 14), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 21) and at Northwestern (Nov. 28). Thought Illinois' website said that schedule is subject to change.
The marquee nonconference matchups in the Big Ten this season included Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. A handful of teams were scheduled to play two Big Ten opponents, including Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has been adamant that this season's team will be the best team he's had during his tenure in Champaign. He's entering his fifth season in charge.
"We feel confident in this football team," Smith said in March. "I'm talking about based on what else is coming, the grad transfers are coming, but I'm basing my optimism on what we have right now. Freshmen coming in, the returning roster we have.
“Before this virus started impacting our country, we were preparing to have the best football season we've had in a long time at the University of Illinois. Yes, building off of a bowl season, but also building off 15 starters that had their first action years ago that are now seniors."
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was asked about the possible rationale for a conference-only schedule.
“Probably, it’s a comfort level of how protocols are being enacted, how testing is done and then keeping it within that family, if you will — your expanded social circle or social pod,” said Sterk, whose Tigers play in the SEC. “You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can, anyway versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states.”
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said he and his Big Ten colleagues "know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
