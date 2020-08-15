Big Ten parents call on league to play; Oklahoma announces 9 positives

"The parental feedback today about a 'liability waiver' could not be more different than it was when Ohio State's Buckeye Pledge was the subject of intense criticism," Mars said.

Mars said the attitude among parents has gone from suspicious of anything that could be construed as a waiver to "Where do I sign," he said.

In Norman, Oklahoma, Riley announced on Aug. 8 the Sooners were temporarily pausing preseason practices because of schedule changes. He gave players the option of returning home, though he said 75% stayed on campus.

After the initial testing in preparation for the July 1 start of workouts, the program had just one positive result until this week. There were two rounds of tests last week, with one positive in 205 tests.

"It'd be pretty easy to say right now that I regret it," Riley said of giving the players a break. "I also feel like if I keep a team hemmed up here for a six or seven week training camp that I'd probably regret that too."

Riley said the outbreak showed the challenges that lie ahead when players cannot be kept in a virus-free bubble the the NBA and NHL are operating.

"I think what we're up against is something that's doable, but the key is going to be for our players, our staff ... how well can this virus be mitigated or stopped or contained when players or staff members are not in our facilities?" Riley said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.