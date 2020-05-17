Football still a possibility at big 3 Cal State schools

"We're going to plan that we are going to play our football opener as scheduled," Wicker said. "I don't think anyone will be able to answer that question with 100% certainty, but we're going to plan.

"Again, I think we're going to play our schedule. We have contracts. One of the hard things is, 41 states have an FBS team in their state. Are all 41 states going to be in the same place Aug. 29 or Sept. 5? Those are the types of questions that will have to be addressed as we get closer to the season."

SDSU has assembled a task force to figure out how it could house and feed athletes while meeting all safety parameters, with the hope of having a plan by the end of this month.

The school also has begun looking at how it could safely host fans within social distancing guidelines, if fans will be allowed to attend games at 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium. He mentioned the Miami Dolphins are making plans to allow perhaps 15,000 fans at 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium, if fans are allowed to attend NFL games.

Wicker doesn't know yet how many fans could be allowed. It could be a godsend that SDSU is still stuck playing in the decrepit stadium, which it plans to replace with a 35,000-seat, $310 million stadium by 2022.