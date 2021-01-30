Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National's 27-24 Senior Bowl win

He gained 60 yards on eight carries and had two catches for 15 yards.

Mond, Texas A&M's career passing leader, delivered a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter to help erase a 13-0 halftime deficit. Mond even converted one two-point play with a run and the other with a pass, following touchdowns of 15 yards to Clemson's Amari Rodgers and 14 yards to Tennessee's Josh Palmer.

Newman competed 10 of 14 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and interception. They were working behind an offensive line with only six available blockers much of the game.

"I thought when they had time they did a nice job," Rhule said. "They made some plays under duress, made some big throws. Jamie took us down and scored at the end.

"I don't think you can really evaluate guys too much based upon a game with that many injuries. I think you need to look at the totality of the week, and I thought the guys were smart, they're good football players and this was a great step for them."

The American team was without two of national champion Alabama's biggest offensive weapons. Quarterback Mac Jones dressed out and went through warmups but didn't play after injuring his left ankle in Thursday's final practice.