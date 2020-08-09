Greenstein: With Big Ten officials on the verge of shutting down football, the sport needs a miracle

“I would say talk to some of our student-athletes,” Warren replied. “The majority of them I’ve talked to have made it very clear: They want to participate in sports in the fall so long as it is done in a safe and healthy manner.”

Six of the Big Ten’s 14 programs paused workouts. Illinois carried on despite 18 positive tests. And this was before any team conducted a real practice and weeks before the return of tens of thousands of students to campus. On top of that, the Big Ten announced Saturday a league-wide pause on padded practices.

Baseball has had enough trouble, and that’s (mainly) a social-distancing sport with 28-30 players to a team. You can order them not to leave their hotel rooms, just as you can demand that NFL players lock into ether their home or the football complex. No games, no one gets paid.

You cannot do that with college football players.

I’ve believed Big Ten football was in grave danger since June 17, when a top source within the conference said getting healthy players on the field would be a “herculean task.”

Since then, cases have surged. Rutgers and Michigan State had outbreaks.

When I asked a Big Ten coach a few weeks ago what it would take, he replied: “Testing.”