Howard Schnellenberger, 87, Miami, Louisville coach, dies

Schnellenberger was born March 16, 1934, in Saint Meinrad, Indiana, and played for "Bear" Bryant and Blanton Collier at Kentucky. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Kentucky in 1959. As an assistant for Bryant in 1961-65, he recruited Joe Namath and helped Alabama win three national titles.

At Miami, Schnellenberger took over in 1979 amid debate about whether the moribund program should fold. Attendance began to improve when the Hurricanes went 9-3 and won the Peach Bowl in his second season.

Thus began more than a decade of dominance as the Hurricanes quickly became a feeder school for the NFL. Schnellenberger's quarterbacks included Jim Kelly and Bernie Kosar, who went on to star in the pros, and Mark Richt, who later became the Hurricanes' coach.

Schnellenberger undertook another rebuilding project when he went to Louisville in 1985, inheriting a program that had endured six consecutive losing seasons. He said the Cardinals would return to the Top 25, and mapped out plans for a new stadium, conference membership and renewal of the series with Kentucky — all of which happened.

In 1990 the Cardinals went 10-1-1 and won the Fiesta Bowl, and they won the Liberty Bowl three seasons later. But in 1995 Schnellenberger left to coach Oklahoma, and the move was a disaster.