Illinois football adjusts to Big Ten's decision to halt padded practices

“We have time still, of course, to get ready for football. For us, as I told the guys, let’s not look too far in advance. It’s about today. (Saturday) we practiced without pads. Opportunity possibly (Sunday), if not eventually it will come around."

There was a bit of an excitement, Smith said, around the team about putting on pads and getting closer to football.

“Normally, if we had been about two weeks into practice or training camp, guys would have been pretty pumped up about not having a padded practice," Smith said. "(Saturday) was a little different, of course. They went to bed last night ready to do a little bit of hitting, but they adjusted and they know eventually it will come."

Yahoo Sports reported that Big Ten presidents were expected to meet on Saturday, though no vote on the season was expected, according to other reports.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren preferred a spring season, though no decision has been made. The conference just released its new schedule earlier this week for a 10-game, conference-only season with 41 different contingency plans in place.

On Friday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved its league schedule to the spring.