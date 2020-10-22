Illinois football uniforms will promote social justice in Friday's season opener

CHAMPAIGN — On Friday against Wisconsin, the Illinois football team will continue to promote social justice.

The Illini will wear a white helmet, white jersey and white pants but the orange "Block I" on the helmet will be replaced with a black "Block I." In addition, there will be a black fist on the back of the helmet and one of five messages on the bumper of the helmet. Those messages include: Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality, or United.

Members of the team took the ideas to head coach Lovie Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman, who both supported the idea. In a statement released by the program, "these initiatives are not supportive of any particular organization, but a belief in equality for all individuals."

“We wanted to show that we are aware of what’s happening in our country right now,” said senior cornerback Nate Hobbs in a statement. “We’re willing to take a stand, not as one, but as a unit.”

Said linebacker Milo Eifler: “Having the Black I on our helmets for this first game is a symbol of unity and that this team stands for the Black Lives Matter movement."