Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller learning at every turn as a college basketball player

"You really just have to go out there. Coach can help you out with it but you’ve still got to make those reads, you’ve still got to take that extra dribble on those splits or maybe pick up and take one less dribble. Really just getting the reps in, working in practice, making sure I’m keeping my head on tight and watching everything, trying to learn every position and every play."

He's averaging 11.9 points per game and is shooting 44.8 percent on the field ahead of Sunday's noon game at No. 19 Rutgers (ESPN2). Those are good numbers to start a career, but he's still finding some footing.

A few times in Tuesday's win against Minnesota, Miller drove into the heart of the defense and attacked the rim off of one foot, leading to tough, contested shots. That shot attempt has worked his entire life, but doesn't work as well against a sea of waiting defenders.

Working on leaping off of two feet has been a point of of emphasis and it's drilled in practice daily.

