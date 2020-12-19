Illinois hires Bret Bielema as head football coach

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman didn’t waste any time in finding his next football coach.
Former University of Wisconsin head coach, and current New York Giants assistant coach, Bret Bielema was announced as Illinois’ next head coach on Saturday. Bielema replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired on Sunday after going 17-39 in his five seasons as head coach.
Bielema has deep midwest ties after a nine-year career at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 with seven of those years as the team’s head coach. He’s from Prophetstown, Ill. and went to college at the University of Iowa. He hasn’t been a head coach in college since 2017 when he was fired from the University of Arkansas after five seasons with the program.
Bielema's initial contract is for six years beginning with an annual salary of $4.2 million, the school announced. He will begin his duties at Illinois immediately and will attend the game Saturday at Penn State as a guest of Whitman's.
Full circle for @BretBielema.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 19, 2020
The native of Prophetstown, Illinois, is now the #Illini Head Coach.
Live from his car on @CollegeGameDay ↓ pic.twitter.com/1rgtrWAi6d
"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini," Bielema said in a statement. "We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I've seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.
"We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world's outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life. Jen and I, along with our girls, are excited to get to Champaign-Urbana and get started on the journey. Go Illini!"
Since leaving college he’s worked with the New England Patriots and the New York Giants for the last three seasons.
Support Local Journalism
"We always want to be supportive of our coaches and players in terms of advancing their career," said New York Giants head coach Joe Judge in a statement. "We appreciate everything Bret did for this organization and our coaching staff. He did a great job with our outside linebackers and made a significant impact on our overall defensive effort.
"Bret is a great teacher and he brings great perspective on how he sees the game. We wish him all the best at the University of Illinois. The Illini program is in great hands."
Bielema is 97-58 in his career as a college head coach and went 29-34 at Arkansas. At Wisconsin, he was 68-24 and 37-19 in the Big Ten. He led the Badgers to three straight Big Ten Championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl (2011-2013).
His first job in college was as a graduate assistant at the University of Iowa from 1994-1995 before taking over as the linebackers coach from 1996-2001. He was hired as defensive coordinator for two seasons at Kansas State before leaving for Wisconsin.
Illinois hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 when Ron Zook led the team to a 7-6 record and an appearance at the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
"Bret Bielema is a proven winner. With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference," Whitman said in a statement. "In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game's most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, and Bill Belichick – all of them current or future Hall of Famers.
"Importantly to me, Bret, a native of our great state, grew up an Illini fan and is committed to seeing the football program at our state's flagship grow and prosper," continued Whitman. "Bret's blue collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and our state. These qualities, combined with his commitment to education and his track record of success, give me great confidence in his leadership of our football program."
Smith helped the Illini stabilize themselves after former coach Tim Beckman’s scandal and was Whitman’s first hire as an athletic director — less than a month after Whitman took the job at Illinois.
The head coaching job was, without question, a more attractive job when Whitman hired Bielema than it was when he hired Smith. The Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football center is a sparkly $79.2 million facility and the talent is upgraded compared to when Smith was hired.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!